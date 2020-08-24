Wolverine in yellow costume, here’s fan art from a God of War designer

Share it:

With the rights of the characters of the X-Men returned to Marvel after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Kevin Feige’s studio now has carte blanche for that universe and its introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans obviously dream of seeing the opera again Wolverine.

After being played for almost 20 years by Hugh Jackman, fans will have to agree to see a new actor for the possible version in the MCU, who could also introduce for the first time the iconic yellow costume that distinguishes the character in the Marvel comics and that Jackman has never worn in the films that have seen him star. Among the many who have tried to imagine the new version of the mutant there is also Raf Grassetti, designer by profession for God of War.

Grassetti is known for his hyper-realistic style and in fact the fan art he created and shared on social media is definitely impressive. The costume, perfectly believable even in its yellow version, is extraordinary and also recalls certain versions of the Captain America costume worn by Chris Evans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not long ago, Hugh Jackman said he was sure of the arrival of a new actor for the character of Wolverine and therefore his successor: “My place will be taken by someone else. He’s too good a character for that not to happen. “It’s like coming home a friend said to you, ‘Hey a new JD just came in and the music is great, are you coming back?’ And you say ‘It looks good but … no. They get along well with someone else too’ “.

