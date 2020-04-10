Wolverine Henry Cavill (‘Superman’)

Share it:

Henry Cavill is one of the many and many names that in recent months has sounded to replace Hugh jackman and become the new Wolverine. Superman, who is currently immersed in the second season of 'The Witcher' (its release has been postponed by the coronavirus crisis) could become the most popular character in the X-Men, although initially the pools did not target the British (actors like Keanu Reeves, Tom Hardy, Daniel Radcliffe, Taron Egerton They have been loud lately), which did not even appear among the favorites. But when the river sounds …

A fan-art published on social networks by the graphic designer BossLogic, an eminence in the recreation of superheroes, has set off all the alarms of the fandom, which has begun to speculate. In the drawing we see a very Marvelian Wolverine (remember that the Universe landed at Disney after disassociating itself from Fox), extracted from the initial sequence of 'The Man of Steel', with a Cavill full of bullet wounds and wounds to heal . A version of the mutant that is close to positive unanimity.

By body it will not be; Henry Cavill's imposing physique was one of The Witcher's wardrobe team's biggest problems in crafting his outfits. Covering his biceps and pecs that he inherited from his military training to recreate Superman and make him armor that allowed him freedom of movement was far from easy. In fact, he broke the leather several times because of the delivery he put in some scenes. So there will be no problem keeping the sculpted Wolverine that Jackman forged for 17 years … We'll see what happens.