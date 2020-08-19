Wolverhampton and Juventus started negotiations for Raúl Jiménez, one of the jewels of the transfer market

Share it:

The "Wolves" will not let go of Raúl Jiménez so easily, since this season he became their most valuable player with 27 touchdowns. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls

The history of Raúl Jiménez and Juventus continues to give something to talk about, Well, this Wednesday it was announced that managers of the Italian team traveled to London for a possible signing by the Mexican striker.

According to information from Tuttosport, Fabio Paratici, in charge of the reinforcements of Juventus, is in England to negotiate with the Wolverhampton board and Jiménez's representative.

The "Wolves" will not let go of Raúl Jiménez so easily, since this season he became their most valuable player with 27 touchdowns. The price of the Americanist youth squad, according to information from the sports newspaper Ace, oscillates in the 90 million pounds, almost 100 million euros. In addition, it should be noted that the Mexican gunner still has 3 years of contract left.

Various international media have pointed out that the Vecchia Signora He is looking for alternatives to obtain the services of the "Mexican Wolf". Reports The Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that Juventus would be willing to offer Aaron Ramsey as a bargaining chip plus a sum of money.

However, Wolverhampton does not give in and seems not to be willing to lower the price. For his part, Ramsey, a former Arsenal player, He has finished his first season in Italy, but everything indicates that his performance has not completely convinced the team that Andrea Pirlo will lead.

Pirlo's main idea is for Jimenez to play with Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo for the next season Pool via REUTERS / Friedemann Vogel

Tuttosport He has also informed that he could request an exchange with Alex Sandro or Douglas Costa. Another bargaining chip, according to the English newspaper Daily MailIt could be the Argentine Gonzalo Higuain.

Although Raúl Jiménez had a great performance in the Europa League with Wolves, signing a contract with the reigning Italian champions would ensure that he will compete in the Champions League again, just as he did in the past with Benfica of Portugal.

RAÚL APPROVED IN TURIN

After it became known that Raúl Alonso Jiménez is among the most sought after in the transfer market, it became known in the Italian press that Cristiano Ronaldo would approve the signing of the Mexican.

Andrea Pirlo, current Juventus coach, would be interested in adding the Wolves forward to his squad. Pirlo's main idea is for Jimenez to play with Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo for next season.

After it became known that Raúl Alonso Jiménez is among the most sought after in the transfer market, it was reported in the Italian press that Cristiano Ronaldo would give the go-ahead to the signing of Mexican REUTERS / Massimo Pinca

Jiménez's situation has gone around the world. A few weeks ago, the English press placed Raúl in the orbit of Manchester United. There were even those who assured that Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves coach, would have chosen Paulinho as a possible substitute.

In accordance with ‘Rádio e Televisão de Portugal’ (RTP), the Mexican forward would wear the “Red Devils shirt for USD 35 million, but this option did not transpire and everything indicates that it was not successful.

The numbers of Raúl Jiménez are not negligible, since last season he managed to harvest 27 annotations in 53 games, this taking into account the English league, FA Cup and Europa League.

