 Wolfsbane stars in the new images of The New Mutants

February 5, 2020
Disney is actively activating the promotional campaign of "The New Mutants" and continue with that practice of publishing images dedicated to the characters. After those dedicated to Dani Moonstar and Sunspot / Sunspot, it is now the turn of Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, the character played by Maisie Williams.

The images highlight the believing part of the character, and in fact on Twitter these images are accompanied by the phrase "Do you have something to confess, Rahne Sinclair?". In the comics, religion has always accompanied the young woman, since as an orphan she was raised by Reverend Craig, who was not exactly an example of a good father and who also tried to burn her when Rahne's mutant powers saw the light. The mutant has the ability to become a wolf, something that was already advanced in the last trailer of the movie.

