Wolfs Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Hollywood is abuzz with excitement over the upcoming action comedy film “Wolfs”, which brings together two of the biggest movie stars of the last three decades – George Clooney and Brad Pitt. The two Academy Award-winning actors are reuniting on screen for the first time since the 2008 Coen Brothers film “Burn After Reading”, and fans are eager to see their electric on-screen chemistry once again.

Directed by Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed recent Spider-Man films, “Wolfs” promises to deliver a thrilling and comedic ride as Clooney and Pitt’s characters, two professional “fixers” who normally work alone, are forced to team up to deal with a dangerous and chaotic situation. With a talented supporting cast including Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan, “Wolfs” is shaping up to be one of the must-see films of 2024.

Wolfs Release Date:

“Wolfs” is set to hit theaters on September 20, 2024. The film was originally acquired by Apple TV+ after a competitive bidding war between several major studios, but in a unique arrangement, Columbia Pictures will handle the theatrical distribution through their Sony Pictures Releasing banner. This means “Wolfs” will have a traditional movie theater release before making its streaming debut on Apple TV+ at a later date.

The fall release date positions “Wolfs” as a potential awards season contender, as films premiering in that time frame often gain momentum and recognition from critics groups and major award shows like the Oscars. Given the pedigree of the director, cast, and producers involved, “Wolfs” will undoubtedly be one of the most closely watched films of the 2024 season.

Wolfs Storyline:

The official synopsis for “Wolfs” reveals an intriguing premise about two lone wolf fixers who find themselves hired for the same job. George Clooney plays a professional fixer who is tasked with covering up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer, played by Brad Pitt, shows up to handle the same situation, the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together – much to their chagrin.

As the two reluctant partners delve deeper into the case, they find their night spiraling out of control in unexpected and chaotic ways. The script, written by director Jon Watts, promises to blend high-stakes action with offbeat humor as Clooney and Pitt’s characters navigate the increasingly dangerous and unpredictable events unfolding around them.

This setup allows the film to capitalize on the natural chemistry and comedic rapport between its two lead actors, who have demonstrated their ability to play off each other so well in previous collaborations. Fans are eager to see what kind of madcap hijinks ensue when these two skilled “lone wolves” are forced to work as a pack.

Wolfs Cast Members:

Leading the impressive cast of “Wolfs” are the two iconic Hollywood stars, George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Both actors are Oscar winners – Clooney for his supporting role in “Syriana” and Pitt for his performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – and they have numerous other acclaimed films to their names over the past three decades.

Joining Clooney and Pitt are:

Amy Ryan as Margaret

Austin Abrams

Poorna Jagannathan

Amy Ryan is a respected character actress known for her roles in acclaimed films like “Gone Baby Gone” and TV shows such as “The Office” and “Only Murders in the Building”. Austin Abrams has built an impressive resume with standout performances in “Euphoria” and “Chemical Hearts”, while Poorna Jagannathan has appeared in series like “Never Have I Ever” and “The Night Of”.

The strong supporting cast will undoubtedly provide able foils and comedic counterpoints to the leading duo of Clooney and Pitt as they navigate the increasingly chaotic events of the film’s plot.

Wolfs Creators Team:

At the helm of “Wolfs” is director Jon Watts, who has established himself as one of the most in-demand filmmakers in Hollywood in recent years. Watts first gained attention with his 2014 thriller “Clown” and the 2015 indie drama “Cop Car” before being tapped to direct the Tom Holland-led “Spider-Man” films for Marvel and Sony.

His work on the acclaimed “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has demonstrated Watts’ skill at balancing big-budget spectacle with strong character development and humor. This ability to blend action, comedy, and emotional storylines makes him the perfect director to bring the “Wolfs” script to life.

Watts is also credited as the writer for “Wolfs”, further showcasing his versatility as a filmmaker. He is joined by an accomplished producing team that includes George Clooney, Grant Heslov, and Brad Pitt through their respective production companies. Additional producers are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dianne McGunigle.

The technical crew behind “Wolfs” is equally impressive, with cinematographer Larkin Seiple and editor Andrew Weisblum both bringing strong resumes to the project. Seiple’s work on films like “Kimi” and “Unorthodox” has earned him acclaim, while Weisblum is a frequent collaborator of directors like Darren Aronofsky and Wes Anderson.

With this talented team of filmmakers in place, “Wolfs” is poised to deliver a visually stylish and narratively engaging action comedy that capitalizes on the chemistry of its lead actors.

Where to Watch Wolfs?

“Wolfs” will have a traditional theatrical release, hitting movie theaters in the United States and internationally on September 20, 2024. The film was originally acquired by Apple TV+ after a highly competitive bidding war between several major studios.

As part of the deal, Apple has the exclusive streaming rights to “Wolfs” and the film will debut on the Apple TV+ platform at a later date following its initial theatrical run. However, the specific timeline for when “Wolfs” will arrive on Apple TV+ has not yet been announced.

Fans eager to see the film will want to make plans to catch it on the big screen first when it opens in theaters. The communal, cinematic experience will undoubtedly heighten the entertainment value of watching Clooney and Pitt’s mismatched fixers in action. Those who can’t make it to theaters will then have the opportunity to stream “Wolfs” on Apple TV+ at a later time.

Wolfs Trailer Release Date:

The official trailer for “Wolfs” debuted on May 29, 2024, giving audiences their first extended look at the highly anticipated action comedy. The trailer teases the central premise, with Clooney’s character lamenting that “It’s a different thing now” as he is forced to partner with Pitt’s character, a fellow professional fixer.

The trailer provides glimpses of the growing chaos and danger the two men find themselves embroiled in, including a suspect who turns out to be alive and the discovery of illegal drugs. Clooney and Pitt’s natural chemistry and comedic timing are on full display, hinting at the buddy-comedy hijinks to come.

Prior to the full trailer release, Apple TV+ and Sony Pictures had unveiled a brief teaser trailer a day earlier, featuring the two lead actors sitting in a car with Clooney growing increasingly annoyed by the squeaky windshield wipers. This short tease helped build anticipation for the forthcoming trailer reveal and the film itself.

With the trailer now out, the marketing campaign for “Wolfs” is sure to ramp up in the coming months leading to the September 2024 theatrical debut. Fans will no doubt be closely analyzing every frame and moment of the trailer as they eagerly await the chance to see Clooney and Pitt back on screen together.

Wolfs Final Words:

With its intriguing premise, talented creative team, and dream duo of leading men, “Wolfs” is shaping up to be one of the must-see films of 2024. The opportunity to see George Clooney and Brad Pitt sharing the screen for the first time in 16 years is something that will have movie lovers buzzing with excitement.

Director Jon Watts has proven his ability to craft thrilling, character-driven stories that balance high-stakes action with sharp humor. Paired with the natural chemistry and comedic rapport of Clooney and Pitt, “Wolfs” has all the makings of a wildly entertaining action comedy that could also emerge as an awards season contender.

While the specific details of the film’s plot remain tightly under wraps, the promising trailers and talented ensemble cast have built significant anticipation. Moviegoers will have to wait until September 2024 to see how the seemingly mismatched “lone wolves” of Clooney and Pitt’s characters navigate the dangerous and chaotic events that unfold. But based on the creative talent involved, the end result is sure to be a thrilling and hilarious ride.