Wolfenstein Youngblood: Ray Tracing is finally available on PC

Better late than never, they say. Wolfenstein Youngblood finally welcomes ray-tracing, although after almost six months from the launch, which will come with the new update released at the CES, an update of the GeForce drivers with the welcome surprise related to the game.

In truth, this is a half-disappointment for the players, who, in fact, almost six months after the release of the game will have already abundantly completed, so it is plausible that many Wolfenstein Youngblood fans will simply see what it is.

Better than nothing, anyway. Nvidia has specified what is to be expected, that is a clear improvement in the light reflections, both as regards weapons, and for the other game elements, which are now dynamic and in real time.

In the menu in any case there are not many settings, and the only possible one is precisely the command to activate or deactivate the ray-tracing. The good news though is that the update will also introduce support for DLSS, so the game's performance should improve overall already.

What do you think? Are you curious to try it? In the meantime, to learn more, you can take a look at our review of Wolfenstein Youngblood. If the arrival of ray tracing convinced you to give the game a chance, you can also read our guide to get started Wolfenstein Youngblood.