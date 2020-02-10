Wolcen Lords of Mayhem: Diablo-inspired role play slips in mid-February

Share it:

The developers of Wolcen Studios are setting the landing on Steam of the final version of Wolcen Lords of Mayhem, their Diablo-like RPG originally slated for release on Valve's digital store for January, in mid-February.

Available in Early Access version on Steam from 2016, Lords of Mayhem is now scheduled for launch on PC for February 13 with the promise of making all ARPG fans happy with an isometric view through the adoption of a narrative canvas revised according to the addition of a new plot for the endgame stages.

The title also takes advantage of the latest version of the famous Crytek graphics engine CryEngine, to infuse further dynamism to the gameplay scenes through a rolistic progression devoted tofree exploration of the settings andevolution of skills of our protagonist.

Among the factors that will contribute to shaping the title, we will also find a rich multiplayer sector (both competitive and cooperative), the possibility of creating our customized missions and the ability, for the user, of customize the equipment and appearance of one's alter-ego with an infinite number of unique weapons, armor and clothing. In short, with Wolcen Lords of Mayhem, the authors of the Wolcen studies will try to make us wait in the best possible way for the announcement of the release period of Diablo 4.