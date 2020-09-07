WndaVision, two Young Avengers will debut in the Disney + series?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Various rumors have long been claiming that two Young Avengers may be making an appearance in WandaVision and now confirmations seem to be arriving in this regard.

The ever-well-credited source of MCU Cosmic reports that Wiccan and Speed ​​could make their debut in the Disney + series. The two would first appear as infants, then we will see them around the age of 8 and finally as teenagers, thus reaching the main MCU timeline.

It is not yet known which actors have been chosen for the parts but, for some time now, casting videos have been leaked for young actors who should take part in WandaVision.

The two kids are expected to appear alongside Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and since America Chavez will also be with them, we can assume that the Young Avengers will have a major role in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The scenes of Wiccan and Speed ​​by WandaVision would have already been shot so the little actors would be ready to become part of the new and highly anticipated film by Sam Raimi.

Also thanks to these indiscretions the idea that Scarlett Witch can become the real fulcrum of the next Marvel productions takes more and more ground. In fact, the stories seem to revolve more and more around his personal events and, taking into account that he is one of the most powerful characters able to even deform reality, we cannot exclude his predominant role in Phase Four.

What do you think of all this? Let us know in the comments.