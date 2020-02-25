General News

 Wiz Kid rumored to appear in the Shang-Chi movie

February 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Wiz Kid in Marvel Comics

The first mutant that could debut at UCM, obviously obviating Mercury and Scarlet Witch who were introduced obviating their mutant nature of comics, could appear in the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, although in a possibly very secondary role.

The chivatazo is offered by the insider DanielRPK who reveals that Takeshi Matsuya, aka Wiz Kid, will be one of the characters that will present the film. He himself acknowledges that he has known about the character's presence in the film for a month, but until now he has not been aware of its significance because he did not know that it was a comic book character that was also a mutant, with everything that implies

Wiz Kid, translated in Spain as Genius, was a young man who was married to a wheelchair when he suffered an accident with his family, in which his parents also lost their lives. The young man focused his attention on the construction of devices, to then reveal his mutant ability to technoform machinery. His great skills have meant that he does not go in a common wheelchair, but rather in a device with a multitude of gadgets.

At the moment it is unknown what role this mutant would play in the film.



