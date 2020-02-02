Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Share it:

Last Friday night the first Lakers game was held since the tragic and unexpected death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Giana and seven others, after the helicopter they were traveling in collapsed in Calabasas, California, for The bad weather condition.

Reason why they decided to make an emotional and nostalgic tribute to all who lost their lives in the plane crash. NBA fans around the world flocked to Los Angeles in recent days to honor Kobe's memory in the most emotional game in history.

Before the game came to an end, the Staples Center paid tribute to the legendary of the Lakers, beginning with the interpretation of "Amazing Grace" by Usher, continuing with a moving interpretation of "Hallelujah" by Ben Hong accompanied by a tribute video and Boyz-II-Men ended with "The Star Spangled Banner".

However, the performance that was stolen the night was that of Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, who made the entire audience cry with the interpretation of "See You Again", an emotional theme created for the movie "Fast and Furious 7" after the death of Paul Walker in a tragic car accident in 2013.

But not only that, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, also placed in each of the seats of the Lakers jerseys enclosure with the number 24 and the last name "Bryant", in homage to Kobe, in addition, two free places were left in where original jerseys of Kobe and his Giana were placed, along with a bouquet of roses each.