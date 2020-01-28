'Without time to die' will close the saga of Daniel Craig

Share it:

With few exceptions, the James Bond franchise has never been a great friend of continuity, but this changed when Daniel Craig came to the saga to get into the skin of this famous secret agent. The characters and events of all his films have continued in several of them, especially in 'Specter', a film in which it was revealed that Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), author of all Bond's pain, had been the head of all the villains of the previous films, data that will continue in 'No time to die'.

Speaking recently with Collider, the actor Ben Whishaw he joked that this new installment of the saga will serve as conclusion for all Jame Bond films by Daniel Craig.

"It's Daniel's last movie like James Bond, so I think we can expect a summary, I suppose, of all his previous films like Bond. There are threads of all those movies, which now come to a conclusion."

This is not entirely surprising, especially since we know that the film will continue where 'Specter' stayed, counting again with the return of Christoph Waltz as Blofeld. With a budget of 250 million, it will be interesting to see what the director does Cary Fukunaga in this fifth and last film of the James Bond of Daniel Craig, which we can see in cinemas in the United Kingdom from next April 2, 2020, date that will also be released in Spain.