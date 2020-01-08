Without such a shame! Alejandro Fernández's daughter poses in a reduced bikini

America Fernandez, one of the singer's daughters Alejandro Fernandez, turned on social networks in recent days, due to a sensual photograph he published.

The Foal he has two twin daughters; America and Camila. The second decided to follow the artistic path of his father, and has even released a single entitled "Good Out."

Nevertheless, America He has decided to follow his own passion, so he studies design and fashion. In addition, he always stays close to his family, since a few days ago he celebrated his mother, with whom he shares the same name, because of his 48th birthday.

Through your account InstagramThe 22-year-old girl showed off her figure in a small swimsuit. 24 hours after being published, the image has more than 3 thousand 278 likes.

