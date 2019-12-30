Without ‘playlist’ for New Year's Eve? Rosalía has published her list of favorite songs of 2019 on Spotify

Share it:

Among Catalan's favorite artists are Kanye West, Vegyn or Lana del Rey.

The ‘playlist’ already exceeds 13,000 followers in just a few hours.

The year is ending, or maybe a new one has already started when you read this. The fact is that with the end of these 12 months we are witnessing a multitude of summaries, statistics and compilations that remind us what has been the best – and the worst – of this 2019. We know, we do not need to highlight what has been the international revelation throughout these months, because alone it comes to mind: Rosalia. The Catalan artist has obtained the international ovation almost unanimously, an achievement that from Spain we have felt completely our * tear *. Now, the interpreter of ‘Malamente’ has given us a last year-end gift: the list of songs on Spotify that have marked it this year and that we understand as your favorites. He let him know through a brief message on Instagram:

"Well, I created this ‘Playlist’ with different songs I've heard this year, and I hope you like it ”

(Spoiler: we haven't found a single Spanish artist in his catalog)

The ‘playlist’ call “2mil19 :)” It contains various musical branches and eclectic sounds that show us, once again, the broad musical spectrum that the artist manages. From Zaza to Bon Over and through Lana del Rey. This list has already saved us New Year's Eve.

Does this ‘playlist’ contain a clue about your musical future?

We do not know if this key is integrated among these international artists, since the sound paths of Rosalia have been varying almost antagonistically throughout their maturity and musical popularity. From the most traditional flamenco to ‘reggaeton’ and the toughest urban sound with its latest theme, ‘A Palé’.