Without margin of error and with Lionel Messi's 700 goal, Barcelona receives Bilbao at the Camp Nou: time, TV and formations

Soccer Football – La Liga Santander – Sevilla v FC Barcelona – Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain – June 19, 2020 Barcelona players during a drinks break, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo

After the 0-0 draw against Sevilla, Barcelona no longer has any margin for error nor does it depend on itself to conquer La Liga despite having the same number of points as Real Madrid, so against Athletic Bilbao he is obliged to add three points to continue in the fight for the championship.

The culé set needs to maintain his streak of results at the Camp Nou, where he has 14 wins, being the last game against Leganés, settled with a 2-0 but with poor feelings.

For the match against Athletic, which has not won at the Catalan stadium since November 2001, Setien has doubts in each of the three lines of his team. In the defensive axis, Piqué has played everything and Umtiti re-enters a call after a suspension, in the midfield, without de Jong, Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Arthur two of the three positions are played; and before all the dilemma about who accompanies Messi.

The Argentine and benchmark of the Catalan club will once again have the opportunity to reach the historic figure of 700 goals in his career, a number that he could not reach in Seville despite trying on different occasions and above all shooting free-kick. The zero draw left a bad taste in his mouth that he will try to change this Tuesday at home.

At the Camp Nou, Athletic Bilbao hopes to maintain the European illusion with which he has returned to competition after the break due to the pandemic and which he fed on the last day winning Betis in San Mamés a game that could have left him stranded in no-man's-zone in the classification table.

Athletic will go to the Barcelona stadium, in addition, without one of its capital pieces, Yuri Berchiche, maybe his most outstanding player this season. His substitute is one of the many unknowns facing an always unknown starting eleven in a Garitano that never advances anything. Yuri's natural substitute is Mikel Balenziaga

Another key player, Iñaki Williams, already rested from the start in Eibar and is expected at the start of the clash to players like De Marcos, Mikel Vesga or the 'Buffalo' Asier Villalibre, who scored as soon as he left at the end in Ipurua and was about to do it also in the same circumstances against Betis

Despite the doubts in his game, from Barcelona one looks with much suspicion at the latest arbitrations of Real Madrid matches, especially the last one starred by Xavier Estrada Fernández in San Sebastián, where the merengue team won 2-1 with three controversial plays.

While Setién, who expressed his doubts about the interpretation criteria of the referees in the plays, Gerard Piqué, faithful to his style, pointed directly and openly: “It will be difficult to win this League. By not depending on us … we will do our best but few points will be lost. Seeing the days that have happened, it will be difficult for Real Madrid to lose points ”.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

FC Barcelona: ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Arturo Vidal; Messi, Suárez and Griezmann.

Athletic Club: Unai Simón; Capa, Yeray, Unai Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, De Marcos; Dani García, Vesga; Raúl García, Williams and Villalibre

HOUR: 14:00 (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI / 15:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

STADIUM: Camp Nou

POSITIONS: