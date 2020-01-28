Without any censorship! Yanet García takes off her clothes and boasts TOOOODO her booty (PHOTO)

Yanet for! The former "Girl of the Climate" of "TODAY" surprised her more than 12 million followers on Instagram with her most revealing PHOTO so far published.

Through his Instagram account, Yanet forgot about the clothes on the bottom of his body and left nothing to the imagination.

And is that Garcia, with his back to the camera, looked TOOOODO his prominent and worked booty.

The postcard caused so much rage among its followers that, although it has not been published for an hour, it almost reaches 300 thousand “likes”.

He accompanied the infamous postcard of the following legend:

Building the body you've always wanted can take years of effort, dedication and a lot of discipline. But remember every day you will be closer to your goal".

If you want to see the SENSUAL PHOTO do not forget to CLICK HERE.

The postcard unleashed hundreds of flattering messages from Yanet fans:

Beautiful body🤗🔥 ”. "Beautiful." "Mamasita ❤️".

You may also be interested: New year, new dreams ”; This is how Yanet García de México says goodbye