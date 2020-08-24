Without a women’s tournament and with a small audience: this will be the changes of the Mexican Tennis Open for 2021

Share it:

There are already dates for the return of the Mexican Tennis Open (Illustrative photo: David Guzmán / EFE)



There are already dates for the return of Mexican Tennis Open (AMT) and Acapulco. Raul Zurutuza, tournament director, announced the new details of the return of one of the best tennis competitions in Mexico.

“I address you with great enthusiasm on the same date that the ATP Tour makes its long-awaited return and the players meet again on the courts, ”said Zurutuza through a press release.

The director of the Telcel Open explained that the new edition of the contest was affected due to the COVID-19 epidemic. “We all go through very complex times, full of anguish and uncertainty,” he said.

However, he expressed that, thanks to the sponsors and the government of Guerrero, it will be possible to “carry out the XXVIII edition of the Mexican Open in a responsible and safe way for all ”.

Raúl Zurutuza announced the new details of the return of one of the best tennis competitions in Mexico (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This time there will be several changes. For the 2021 edition the participation of the Women’s Tennis Association will not be counted on (WTA for its acronym in English). This is because, due to the health emergency, they could not finish the construction of the new stadium.

“The adversity that we live stopped several plans and projects for the future: It caused the suspension of the construction of the new Stadium and made it impossible to negotiate with our partner Octagon, holder of the franchise of the WTA tournament, to reach an agreement that would allow us to organize said event ”, explained Raúl Zurutuza.

Despite the problems, the director of the Open assured that they are working to “restart our favorite sport, which is tennis.” Thus, announced the new dates for the contest to be held, which will only have the participation of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP for its acronym in English).

Statement by Raúl Zurutuza (Photo: Mexican Tennis Open)

The AMT tournament will be from February 22 to 27, 2021 and it will take place in the old stadium that has hosted the tennis event for the past 20 years. “Our commitment is to rise to the occasion taking care of the safety of all attendees,” he explained.

Zurutuza pointed out that the organization works together with the government of the state of Guerrero to “Act responsibly”. They seek to comply with security measures, sanitation and cleaning protocols so that there can be an audience during the games.

“We are aware that the current situation represents a huge challenge due to uncertainty and the constant evolution of circumstances, for this reason and firm in our commitment, We started by selling 50% of the total capacity of the Stadium in the month of September ”, he added.

In the 2021 edition it will not have the participation of the Women’s Tennis Association (Illustrative photo: Rebecca Blackwell / AP)

The sale of tickets for the event will begin on Monday, September 21 from 10:00 a.m. (Central Mexico time). The director indicated that tickets can be obtained through a Call Center, as well as at the Arcos Bosques ticket office which will have health security measures.

Lastly, he noted that there are chances that more tickets will be available, as long as there is a rollback from the coronavirus pandemic. “We will closely monitor the progress of the pandemic and consult with the authorities the possibility of releasing the rest of the tickets in stages as we are allowed, “he added.

“We appreciate the trust you have placed in us throughout these 28 years, be sure that, for our part, We will work with the firm intention of making next year an unforgettable event and safe for everyone ”, concluded Raúl Zurutuza.

