within the hidden coven of the legends of gender cinema

There was a time, there by the 90s, in which terror lived one of its most erratic stages. Although there are many and very good films in that decade, the impact on the big screens went to a more indefinite moment in which the video market dug for what they were looking for violence, special effects and more than self-referential slasher In horror movies. The 'Masters of Horror' had disappeared.

It wasn't until the early 2000s, after 9/11, when the great studios regained confidence in the dirtiest and most violent cinema, in a culture of suffering that exorcised panic to a new millennium at war, full of fire and rage, with the first disciples of the great directors of the 60s and 70s making new versions of what it still cost to consider classics. And in that breeding ground they arrived on stage to take their last blow. It was the return of masters of terror

The veterans conspiracy

But let's go back to the present for a moment. Recently the twitter account Delfina from outer space viralized a piece of an interview to John Carpenter in which he called the group of horror film directors with whom he used to go to dinner "a starving panda"And he made special reference to David Cronenberg, which he considered his friend, since one day, at one of those dinners, did not deign to greet him. Carpenter's disdain in the video resembles other times when the director enjoys slitting from his colleagues, he has no waste.

For many, what counts Carpenter It may seem familiar, but these dinners were not something public, nor is it something that is known outside the specialized circles. What many people do know is the Serie 'Masters of Horror' (2005-2006) which was precisely one of the connective elements that sealed the return of the great forgotten directors of modern horror movies to form, with a Truculent, dark and very eclectic anthology which brought together the best names in the genre to show where that renewed interest of the 2000s came from.

The truth is that the series and the activities that arose around the director Mick Garris. A character known in Hollywood who had been journalist and film critic before filmmaker. His role as connector of the "scene" of terror comes from the 90's when, in addition to bringing together a lot of cameo horror filmmakers from their moviesHe did some formal meetings. But the true germ of these "secret conclaves" of teachers took place in 2002, when invited some director friends to an informal dinner in a restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California.

The origin of the 'Masters of Horror' label

The ten original "teachers" who attended that first dinner were John Carpenter, Larry Cohen, Don Coscarelli, Joe Dante, Guillermo Del Toro, Stuart Gordon, Tobe Hooper, John Landis, Wiliam Malone and Garris himself. And at that dinner, these directors found an experience of camaraderie, humor and mutual admiration of the work of others. Forging ties and commenting on the state of cinema, the world and the role of terror in it.

The funny thing is that now, that label of 'Masters of Horror'It sounds self-centered and complacent, self-imposed, but the reality is that it arises from a joke, probably the result of joking and the excess of wines and beers. Towards the end of dinner, some nearby diners celebrated their birthday, Guillermo Del Toro got up from the table and very solemnly addressed the group at the next table issuing very seriously that "The masters of horror wish you a happy birthday".

In this regard, there is some dispersion of opinions, the director John landis ('An American werewolf in London') recounts:

"It's really fun the way these projects started. The television documentary called Masters of Horror (presented by Bruce Campbell), about George Romero, Tobe Hooper, Wes Craven, John Carpenter, Guillermo Del Toro and me, and a lot of Horror movie directors Mick Garris called everyone and said: 'Hey, we should have dinner and call it the' Horror Masters Dinner! ' So we met in the Valley last year: Guillermo, Tobe, myself, Sam Raimi and Carpenter, David Cronenberg was there once … a lot of people, and it was a lot of fun, because we played dumb saying: '¡ The Masters of Horror want to drink coffee! ' o 'The Masters of Horror want dessert!'

The golden age of horror dinners

Later, Garris found that the meeting was productive and a good traditional networking event, so he organized regular dinners with the group and invited other horror and gender directors to attend, including Dario Argento, Eli Roth, David Cronenberg, Tim Sullivan, Rob Zombie, Bryan Singer, Fred Dekker, William Lustig, Lucky McKee, Ernest Dickerson, Kat O 'Shea, Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, James Gunn, Mary Lambert, Tom Holland, Peter Medak, Ti West, Lloyd Kaufman among others.

Another of the great myths of terror, Larry CohenHe was a big fan of these meetings. In the book dedicated to his work 'Larry Cohen: The Stuff of Gods and Monsters'(2015) gave some clues about how dinners work.

It is one of the most pleasant events you can imagine. Basically we met in a not too expensive restaurant where they reserve a private room for us and everyone moves around the table to talk to everyone. We wonder about our next projects, what we are doing and how life is going. We console ourselves in our problems to bring our projects to an end and the misfortunes and tragedies of the world of distribution.

(…) you can have a guy like Guillermo del Toro exchanging words with someone who has not directed for 15 years. It is quite democratic and everyone is treated well and with respect. We treat each other kindly and everyone is open and quite honest about everything that is spoken. Everyone wants to take pictures with everyone. One day Dario Argento came and everyone wanted to take pictures with him. You would think it is a fan club of something than a group of serious Holllywood directors.

The first rule of the horror club

So, in these meetings you had to Guillermo del Toro meeting with Don Coscarelli and telling him how the 'Phantasma' silver ball had influenced the 'Cronos' gear, Mick Garris meeting surpluses of hundreds of dollars when paying for the tips of some who insisted on reinvesting in subsequent dinners, but the joy of the moment made everyone put more of the account in an almost thankful way.

On one occasion, Eli roth, director of 'Hostel' (2005) told MTV what the requirement was to enter these covens:

The rule is that you must have directed a horror movie to join dinner. No one else is allowed. No journalists, no spouses, no guests. Horror directors only. As the dinners continued, I took other people, like James Wan and Darren Boussman, and even took Quentin (Tarantino) to a dinner, which was a lot of fun. There is a real link between horror directors, because only we know what it is to make these ultra-violent movies and make fans love them and the press attacks us.

From the table to the TV

All this had a consequence, and in 2005, taking advantage of the new life in horror movies, Garris created and produced an original television anthology series which consisted of One-hour micro films, written and directed by many of the "teachers" and friends, which was originally issued in the USA. UU. Through the cable channel Showtime. In some international territories, the films were released in cinemas or on DVD, as in the case of Spain. Garris himself explained in the presentation:

I went to several of the veterans and asked if they would be interested in doing it. To my surprise, we financed completely without having a previous network, and the boys were excited about the possibility of making a series 'without rules'. When produced completely independently, provided the films were made on time and within budget, everything creative is in the hands of the directors. There are no ads, and there is no real censorship. I really don't want to go into details at this point, but some even go too far for me! "

John landis, who participated in the series also gave some details:

"They give us a budget of 1.5 million dollars for each film, and with that money, we can do whatever we want, as long as it is filmed in Vancouver, with the same equipment and scary, somehow. Anchor Bay owns the DVD rights only for the United States, so there are many possibilities to move it internationally. "

Post-mortem

The Serie had two seasons and 26 episodes, after this period, Showtime decided not to renew after a downturn of considerable quality in the second installment. However, it had its ramifications with other series like 'Masters of Science Fiction'o'Masters of Italian Horror', even in Spain we had 'Movies to not sleep' almost as an apocryphal consequence. Garris did an extra season that was not the same format, but it was still a continuation, 'Fear Itself', but the idea went away and many of the great teachers began to leave.

August 30, 2015 passed away Wes craven, the director of 'Scream' (1996) and although he did not participate in the series, he is one of the greats. They would follow George A. Romero (who could not participate for his projects in the cinema), Tobe Hooper, Larry Cohen… however, dinners continue to exist and continue to have new blood, which on many occasions sand gather to pay tribute to old friends They are falling.

For its part, Mick Garris continues to glue for all of them, and through his great podcast 'Post-mortem' returns to meet many of them and gives the alternative to debutants. Eli roth He did the same with his great documentary series 'The History of Terror' (2018) in which he talks with great myths still alive. Positioning as the successor of Garris As the epicenter of dinners. Meanwhile, the dissident, Carpenter, he has on his twitter nickname a succinct 'The Horror Master'. Genius and figure.