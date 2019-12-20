With Xbox Series X, Microsoft wants to eliminate loading times virtually

Share it:

The reduction of loading times it will be one of the focuses of the next generation of consoles and both Microsoft and Sony are working hard in this direction with the aim of significantly reducing in-game waiting times.

Microsoft's Program Management Jason Ronald was interviewed by GameSpot and revealed on this occasion the strategy of the house of Redmond: "we want to virtually eliminate load times, which is why we have invested in NVME SSDs and tools for developers. The developers will have numerous tools to make the most of every aspect of the Xbox Series X hardware. Specifically, we want there to be no more waiting for the uploads, a factor that tends to ruin the immersion factor and thanks to new technologies we should be able to able to achieve our goal."

Ronald clarifies how obviously everything will depend on the skills and choices of the individual developers however the company is supporting the teams at work on the Xbox Series X explaining how to achieve the maximum results related to reduction of loading times in-game.

Another interesting detail recently revealed about the full backward compatibility of the Xbox Series X, available from day one and not added later as it happened with Xbox One X. The new Microsoft console is expected for the end of 2020, more details on the launch will be revealed during the next spring.