TV Shows

With whom Juan de Dios Pantoja deceived Kimberly Loaiza

April 18, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Juan de Dios Pantoja is in the eye of the hurricane after the video where Kimberly Loaiza appears to be unfaithful long before they were famous, unleashing madness, leaked on social networks.

Although not much is known about the identity of the young woman, although many made it clear that she bears a resemblance to the same older cuteness, who is currently very upset with Lizbeth Rodríguez with whom she unleashed the rumors of infidelity of the youtuber.

And it is that as some Internet users know Kenya Os who was a friend of them in the past had said that Kimberly was blinded by Juan de Dios even that he did what he wanted with his now fiancée.

Now the wedding plans of Juan de Dios and Kimberly Loaiza could be affected by the new scandal they are going through and will give a lot to talk about as the haters were already expecting a bomb of this magnitude but there was no necessary evidence.

READ:  Fernando del Solar was born again after 50 days sedated

It is worth mentioning that Juan de Dios Pantoja has been very active on Twitter responding to the attacks and insinuations of Lizbeth Rodríguez who claims to tell the truth without caring about the attacks against him.

It may interest you

Jay de la Cueva leaves Moderatto to go solo

Kylie Jenner responds to those who criticize her body after being a mom

What happened to Karla Panini's life

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.