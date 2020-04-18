With whom Juan de Dios Pantoja deceived Kimberly Loaiza

Share it:

Juan de Dios Pantoja is in the eye of the hurricane after the video where Kimberly Loaiza appears to be unfaithful long before they were famous, unleashing madness, leaked on social networks.

Although not much is known about the identity of the young woman, although many made it clear that she bears a resemblance to the same older cuteness, who is currently very upset with Lizbeth Rodríguez with whom she unleashed the rumors of infidelity of the youtuber.

And it is that as some Internet users know Kenya Os who was a friend of them in the past had said that Kimberly was blinded by Juan de Dios even that he did what he wanted with his now fiancée.

Now the wedding plans of Juan de Dios and Kimberly Loaiza could be affected by the new scandal they are going through and will give a lot to talk about as the haters were already expecting a bomb of this magnitude but there was no necessary evidence.

It is worth mentioning that Juan de Dios Pantoja has been very active on Twitter responding to the attacks and insinuations of Lizbeth Rodríguez who claims to tell the truth without caring about the attacks against him.

