With Vucetich we can reach the top, assured the interim coach of the Chivas de Guadalajara

Marcelo Michel Leaño was happy with the performance of the players (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

The Chivas de Guadalajara They are celebrating. This Wednesday they won the victory against the Braves of Juarez (0-2) and they are already looking forward to the arrival of Victor Manuel Vucetich, your new technician.

For the acting strategist, Marcelo Michel Leaño, the arrival of King Midas will serve to achieve important things. "With the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich this team can reach the top", sentenced the Mexican.

Regarding the game, Leaño was happy with the performance of the players and the “claw” they showed during the 90 minutes. “We have a great team. Today they showed what it means to play for Guadalajara ", he assured at a press conference.

In addition, he pointed out that the victory was thanks to the fact that the players "knew how to appropriate the ball." “It didn't seem complicated to me. We had clear arrivals and it was a perfect match"Said the acting helmsman.

Chivas beat Juárez two goals to zero (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

And it is that the rojiblancos did not go through a good moment, after a bad start in the Guard1anes 2020. In addition, they were in the transition from the dismissal of Luis Fernando Tena and the hiring of Vuce.

“It was three days of work and it was complicated. We had to work mentally and we had to be very aggressive with and without the ball”, Explained Michel Leaño about the preparation they had from last Sunday until this Wednesday.

In turn, he noted that he will return to his post, as it was only an extraordinary order from the board of directors of the Sacred Flock. “The truth is that I received an institutional commission and They asked me to take on this internship ", he mentioned.

"I am very happy for the privilege of having directed Chivas", Leaño concluded, after giving the Guadalajara team the first victory this season.

Marcelo Michel Leaño asserted that Vucetich will be able to achieve important things with Chivas (Photo: Screenshot)

It is worth remembering that Victor Manuel Vucetich arrived this Wednesday at Perla Tapatia to close the details of your contract. This Thursday morning is expected to be his presentation as a Guadalajara coach.

The next Chivas game will be this Saturday at the Akron Stadium. They will receive Athletic of San Luis, who has also had a rough start in the current Liga MX campaign.

"They stabbed us"

Caballero regretted the mistakes of the whistlers against his team (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

Unlike Leaño, Gabriel Caballero, technician of the border, indicated that the match was competed. However, arbitration decisions they were the ones that ended up defining the match in favor of the rojiblancos.

"The match was competed, but It begins by defining with a penalty and that affects the mental. We could no longer recover, "said the Uruguayan strategist about the penalty that was scored in the first half and meant the goal of José Juan Macías.

For the South American, the whistler's marking could have been different due to the form of the play. “Seeing from the outside again they stab us with the penalty. It is a normal dispute and that the referee, I do not understand where, he sees penal ”, he assured.

For Gabriel Caballero, Juárez was harmed by the arbitration (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

"We play against twelve. When you play against the big teams they will hurt you. The truth is that they have stabbed us ”, Gabriel Caballero regretted the performance of the referees, shortly after the conference by Marcelo Michel Leaño.

And it is not the first time that the Ciudad Juárez team has been harmed by the whistles. The last game, against the Pumas, Oscar Macías He expelled two Bravos footballers, in addition to scoring two penalties against him (one of them was annulled by the VAR).

“We have to forget about the referee. We have to know how to play against that and hopefully the refereeing will be better "mentioned the Uruguayan, who agreed to feel "frustrated" by these situations.

The coach acknowledged that the Chivas played better and could not tie the game (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

Apart from that we did not play well, we did not have a good night

“It is difficult to be a referee. It does frustrate me, but I make no excuse: we lost well "Caballero acknowledged. However, he pointed out that they should raise their heads for the following matches, because "we sure have to correct.

Bravos will have another difficult game, because next Saturday they will be measured against Blue Cross at the Azteca Stadium. The Machine had had a good start to the tournament, but lost this Wednesday against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.

