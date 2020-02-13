With VIDEO, Noelia boasts the revealing garments of her intimate clothing collection

Noelia He consented to his fans with a daring video, in which He models one of the garments of his intimate clothing collection.

For several years, the businesswoman took out her own online store of underwear and sexy costumes, which has been a success.

My ultra sexy collection at www.noelicious.com the most daring clothes, and ready to go to one of my places. ”

In the recording, the sensual singer with a sexy lace blouse and fishnet stockings that left absolutely no imagination.

Although he says nothing in the video, I steal more than one sigh as he models and sent kisses to the camera, while taking a bag and walking a little.

The video caused great impact among its 1.1 million followers, since It has been reproduced more than 47 thousand times in less than two hours.

Similarly, their fans they have left hundreds of comments in which they flatter the Noelia sexy figure.

It may interest you:

“He didn't even let me kiss him on the cheek”: Does Edwin Luna despise Kimberly Flores's son?