With VIDEO in slow motion, Celia Lora let her see all her charms

Celia Lora He left with his mouth open to more than 5 million followers on Instagram, with a sensual slow motion video of her inside a pool.

The playmate It was recorded coming out of the water and sporting its prominent breasts, which – for its fans – are one of the greatest attractions of the rocker's daughter Alex Lora.

Also, because of the clarity of the water in the pool where I was bungling, Celia Lora She showed her flat abdomen, long legs and a little more, due to the tiny black bikini she was wearing.

The video, which was taken at the Grand Fiesta Americana hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, managed to gather more than 412 thousand likes and no comments, because the model blocked them for this publication.

HERE YOU CAN SEE CELIA LORA'S SEXY VIDEO