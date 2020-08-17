With two goals from Lautaro Martínez, Inter de Milan thrashed Shakhtar 5-0 and is a finalist in the Europa League

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Inter's goals against Shakhtar

Inter of Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk face off in the second semifinal of the Europa League in a one-game tie to be played behind closed doors in Düsseldorf. In the decisive instance Sevilla awaits Jülen Lopetegui, which on Sunday beat Manchester United 2-1.

The match began with the Ukrainian team dominating the ball, taking advantage of the entire width of the court, but without too much depth. While the Italian cast hit their first approach to the rival area when Nicoló Barella recovered a ball on offense by the right sector and launched a center to the penalty spot that found Lautaro Martinez. The Argentinian anticipated his mark and with a powerful header he screamed 1-0.

With the team of Conte in advantage, the game was even for a few minutes, but on the end Shakhtar managed to seize the ball again and with the associations of Taison, Alan Patrick and Marlos Bonfim generated the most interesting plays, although always far from the rival area.

He Inter it was closed with a well-marked line of five defenders and thus avoided any leakage that the Ukrainians attempted. Although this posture caused Lautaro and Romelu lukaku they stay away from the game and hardly have contact with the ball. In addition, the forwards ended up making ineffective attrition by chasing rival defenders in the center circle.

(Reuters)

In the plugin, Shakhtar had his best chance when Moraes won headfirst in the small area, but Handanovic He showed off to control that ball by reflex. However, it was the only clear possibility in the entire match.

He Inter he did not forgive and immediately expanded the advantage with his most lethal weapon: the centers. It was on a corner kick from the right sector that he found Danilo D’Ambrosio at the far post. The Italian jumped more than his marker and with a strong header to the post changed he left the goalkeeper nailed Pyatov and set the 2 to 0.

With such an advantage, the spaces appeared and the Serie A runner-up began to enjoy. Lukaku anticipated with a shot in the door of the area that covered the goalkeeper of the Shakhtar what would happen minutes later. At 73 minutes, Lautaro Martinez a great collective play culminated and with a corner shot one shouted the second in his personal account and the third of his team.

If something was missing the Argentine to become the figure of the Italian team, it was to give an assist. So it was. The former Racing put together a great individual maneuver, took two men off of him and when he was on the line of the area in a shot position, he surprised with a subtle touch to assist Lukaku, who defined left-handed at the far post and stamped 4-0.

The Belgian was not satisfied with that shout, because five minutes later he launched a fantastic run on the right, got into the area and shot Pyatov to seal the 5-0 and say goodbye to the court with his double.

D'Ambrosio scored 2-0 (Reuters)

They both know what it's like to reach maximum glory in this competition. The Italians specialized in the then UEFA Cup in the 1990s, with three trophies (1991, 1994 and 1998), while the Ukrainian side lifted the trophy in 2009, led by their Brazilians Luiz Adriano and Jadson.

The two formations can feed the hope of playing a final again, something that the Inter It has not been since he won the Champions League in 2010. Those of Antonio Conte They are the great favorites to keep the ticket since in addition to their own names, the results back it up: it returned plugged in after the break of more than two months in the resumption of the A series in mid-June, with eight wins, three draws and a single defeat, remaining only one point behind champion Juventus.

In turn, in the Europa League it was able to overcome two level rivals, Getafe in the round of 16 (2-0) and Bayer Leverkusen in the quarterfinals (2-1).

At Inter the coach Antonio Conte features the Belgian giant Romelu lukaku, who in his first season in Italy has responded with 23 goals in the championship, and with the Argentine Lautaro Martinez, his great promise, but for this duel he will lose Alexis Sanchez due to injury: “I am left without a fundamental element either from the beginning or to enter the second half. The two forwards must sacrifice. Surely Alexis would have helped us, "he explained at a press conference.

Lautaro Martínez has the great opportunity to be champion in Europe (Reuters)

For their part, the Donetsk club swept the Ukrainian championship, which they won by 23 points ahead of their great rival, Dynamo Kiev. In Europe they came back in a big way after the lockdown break with a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg in the round of 16 and a 4-1 win over Basel in the quarterfinals.

“Shakhtar will play with their characteristics, they will alternate high and low pressure. They have an identity, they have a high level in Europe and I think that the great merit of (the Portuguese coach, Luis) Castro is to convince many talented players to work for the team ”, Conte acknowledged.

Shakhtar and Inter only met twice in European competitions. It was in 2005 in the group stage of the Champions League, with a victory in Donetsk (0-2) and a draw in Italy (1-1).

TV: ESPN2

Hour:

16:00: Argentina and Uruguay

15:00. Paraguay, Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia

14:00 Peru, Ecuador, Mexico and Colombia

Formations

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Lucas Ocampos was replaced in Sevilla's victory and exploded: why the Argentine could miss the Europa League final