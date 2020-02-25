With tremendous kiss, Danna Paola wishes her friend a happy birthday (VIDEO)

Danna Paola surprised everyone by wishing her friend, the actress, a happy birthday El Hammani Mine, since he did not do it in a conventional way, with a hug or a gift, if not with a kiss in the mouth.

The singer uploaded a publication to her Instagram, with two photos and a video next to his partner Elite, next to a small congratulation:

Happy birthday my f * king beautiful queen. I love you so much! Always shine, happy return to the sun, my love ”.

In the first image the two go out together posing for a selfie, while the last one only appears Mine.

The little recording shows how they are both eating cake, but suddenly they turn to see and out of nowhere they give each other a little kiss.

For its part, El Hammani Mine he had a "I love you very much".

The publication moved his fans and left more than one million 134 thousand likes, apart from thousands of comments.

