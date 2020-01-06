With this video they reviewed the career of Tom Hanks in the Golden Globes

Share it:

During the 77th edition of the Golden Globes the legendary was awarded Tom Hanks with the Cecil B. DeMille award for a career. Accompanying the prize, a video of just under four minutes was projected that reviews the very complete career of the actor.

If the good Hanks is among your favorite actors it is quite easy to end some tears after this fantastic compilation of his most masterful roles (and others that have not been so much).

Incredible tribute to the career of the legendary Tom Hanks. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vUzY73SM9U – Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 6, 2020

And that this review does not fool you, there is no end of cycle here. This year the actor will be very active thanks to three projects already announced. He will star in and write Greyhound, he will also lead the cast of BIOS and will appear in News of the World.

Many are the works of Hanks that have been forever recorded in the memory of the most moviegoers and spectators of several generations have enjoyed his undeniable talent.

