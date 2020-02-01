With this message Angélica Rivera confirms her return to soap operas?

Angélica Rivera and Sofía Castro have always been characterized by having a great relationship, and now that the eldest daughter of ‘La Gaviota’ and Güero Castro study in the United States, her mother left her a tender and emotional message.

Thank you for so much and so beautiful. Mom loves you. "

In this regard, Sofia was very excited and did not hesitate to share the emotional message of ‘La Gaviota’ with her more than 900 thousand followers.

He accompanied the image of the emotional message:

“The little note my mother left me. I miss her already = (I really don't know what I would do without her. ”

Sofía Castro was very busy these weeks, because as she shared on her Instagram account, she has just finished the semester:

“Without a doubt this semester was quite tired and complicated… Today I end up happy and happy and with dark circles hahaha, but I did it with all the past subjects. Excited for what is coming. ”

