In 2008 researchers from the Washington University launched Foldit, a PC puzzle game desasaplanded to be accessible to almost everyone so that players could compete and collaborate to find real treatments and cures for diseases such as HIV and Alzheimer's.

The title has been recently updated with a new puzzle in which the cellular structure of the coronavirus, so that players can now start experimenting with ways to develop an effective cure for the infection that is spreading all over the planet.

It is not a puzzle game to go for pure fun or entertainment. The universes have promised that the most promising desasaplands will be manufactured and tested to determine if they are effective in isolating and destroying the virus in humans. Given the scope and accessibility of the title this means that hundreds of thousands of people can join forces to try to fight the disease.

In the video above you have an explanation (in English) of how you can help fight the coronavirus using Foldit and how the program works. That it is accessible does not mean that you are going to understand what is happening first, but there are several difficulties, including the one that allows you to use an already created protein to block the coronavirus and the one that allows the player to desasapland a protein from scratch to try to stop the contagion.

From PC Gamer they point out that Foldit has a community of more than 200.00 users and among them they compete and collaborate to try to desasapland the most efficient solutions for real diseases with desasaplands that can be manufactured and used in the real world.

You have more information and access to Foldit in this link.