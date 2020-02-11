With the Royal Family news there is no peace for Queen Elizabeth, after Megxit there is now also a divorce in the family

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Let's put it this way: 2020 did not start well for Queen Elizabeth, to put it mildly. Among the latest Royal Family news that of divorce between Peter and Autumn Phillips, two of the most loved grandchildren from Queen Elizabeth who would be ready to separate according to The Sun.

While the world waits to understand how the open question will evolve from Harry and Meghan (with conspiracy theorists who also bet on theirs divorce) but also the alleged crisis between the Prince William and Kate Middletonhere are two of her favorite grandchildren to give a new shake to Queen Elizabeth. The news has not yet been confirmed by those directly involved, but there are already many details regarding the fact that it is a separation from the friendly tone. Everything could be more than plausible: divorces happen, even in the best families.

Even if it is not a cold shower, since the royal family would have known about the impending divorce already in 2019, it is a good blow for Queen Elizabeth. Dear 2020, we also wanted this: what is missing, an invasion of grasshoppers on Windsor Castle to give the coup de grace to His Majesty?

Royal Family news, is the divorce between Peter and Autumn Phillips a reality?

Are Peter and Autumn Phillips getting divorced? The latest news from London says that separation is imminent. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

The news of the divorce of the son of the princess Anna from his wife, the Canadian commoner Autumn Phillips who married the royal in 2008, dropped The Sun like a bomb: according to the tabloid Peter Phillips "he is devastated, because he did not believe that his wife was unhappy and just did not expect separation". The The Sun she also says that the Queen with the whole Royal Family, who is in agreement with the Phillips, is very, very upset by the separation in sight.

A friend of Peter Phillips who was the first of the grandchildren of Elizabeth II to marry, she said that when she came out in 2019, nobody expected this news: the couple has two daughters, Isla and Savannah, the blonde girl who in 2018 made everyone have fun on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Color. From the news coming from London, the girls will remain in the house in Gloucestershire where they live and the parents will keep a joint custody.

Peter and Autumn Phillips with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at horse racing in 2019. Andrew Milligan – PA ImagesGetty Images

Peter and Autumn Phillips they are much loved among royal relatives: they are close to Queen Elizabeth but also to the family of Kate and William, since their children are almost peers. They are not senior royals and indeed have a job outside the real circuits, but at family events there are always and have never caused scandal or gossip.

There news it has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, but if it were to be true, the leak will accelerate the spread of any official press release in a few days. And it's also a plausible rumor: it's true that when it comes to Royal Family fake news is rampant, but this is especially true for the most prominent members of type i Cambridge or the Sussex. Peter and Autumn Phillips are not the center of the chronicles and therefore the gossip about their divorce could be reality.

We'll see: in the meantime 2020 is not even at the beginning that Queen Elizabeth has already found herself facing a royal crisis, family dramas and scandals such as that of the Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. Fortunately there is the royal wedding of the princess Beatrice of York scheduled for next May 29, 2020 to lighten the future. We only hope to get there whole.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE