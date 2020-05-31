With the obligation to win after Bayern's win, Borussia Dortmund visits Paderborn: TV time and formations

Share it:

Dortmund face Paderborn without Haaland, injured

Bayern had no mercy this Saturday with Fortuna Düsseldorf and signed a clear win 5-0. This result was another step towards an eighth consecutive title, of which could get even closer if Paderborn achieved an epic result today against all odds.

Borussia Dortmund will visit the last of the Bundesliga this Sunday with uncertainty about the future of coach Lucien Favre, after Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich left the team with little chance of continuing to fight for the championship.

During the week, Favre and Dortmund were forced to deny rumors that they are ready to cut ties, and they face Paderborn with the intention, at least, of keeping some pressure on the reigning champion Bayern, who is 10 points away with six games remaining.

The visiting team also has another problem within the template: will have to do without Erling Braut Haaland, after the star striker twisted his knee after colliding with Tobias Stieler, the referee of that classic.

The Paderborn, who he did not win nine dates ago and whose last three games ended in draws, will try to achieve the feat and beat the second of the championship. A hypothetical victory would only benefit the whole of Hans-Dieter Flick in his search for the title, since six dates from the end he is very complicated with the descent, with 19 points to six from the previous one.

"We should not talk about a miracle because there are still 18 points to win", Paderborn coach Steffen Baumgart said. "As long as it is mathematically possible, we have to give him everything we have," he considered.

Dortmund led much of the Bundesliga during the last period, but a stumble and then defeat in the classic put the fight for the title uphill. "We failed to be better than Bayern," said sports director Michael Zorc, adding: "The whole focus is on second place."

The yellow black they will need that Jadon Sancho is back at his best to write off Haaland's absence, a trusted striker in the area. The Englishman has yet to start a game since the restart after suffering from fitness problems, but has appeared as a substitute in all three games. The 20-year-old has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Paderborn: Leopold Zingerle; Laurent Jans, Uwe Huenemeier, Sebastian Schonlau, Jamilu Collins; Marlon Ritter, Sebastian Vasiliadis, Christopher Antwi-Adjej; Gerrit Holtmann; Streli Mamba, Dennis Srbeny.

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki; Lukas Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Achraf Hakimi; Emre Can, Thomas Delaney, Raphael Guerreiro; Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard.

TIME: 16:00 GMT (13:00 ARG-URU / 12: CHI / 11:00 PER-COL-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

STADIUM: Benteler-Arena

POSITIONS: