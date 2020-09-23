With the new Xbox app you can download games even before you buy them

Yesterday was not only characterized by the incredible news of the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft, but also by the launch of the new Xbox App (Beta) on Android devices, which carries on Microsoft’s philosophy ofunification of systems.

There are many integrations designed by Microsoft: notifications are shared between systems (viewing them on smartphones, they disappear on Xbox and PC, and vice versa), and it is possible to participate in party chats with Xbox players of all platforms. It is also possible from the app take advantage of Xbox Remote Play, now accessible to all, easily share screenshots and videos captured with the new Xbox Series S and X Share button.

After downloading it, players also noticed another feature, full of potential: let’s talk about the possibility of download games on Xbox even before purchasing them. Obviously it is not allowed to play without a license, but this opportunity can be very useful for all those who plan to purchase the same game in retail format. That way, they don’t have to wait for patches to install or download after inserting the disk. This is possible because Xbox treats all editions of a given game equally. This new feature can also be very useful for players with a very slow line, as they can pre-load a game at their leisure and then make the purchase later.

We point out that you can also use the app to set Xbox Series S and X for the first time, arriving on the shelves on November 10 at the price of 299.99 euros and 499.99 euros, respectively.