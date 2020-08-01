With the Champions League as a main course, all the sports activity of the month of August

Share it:

The COVID-19 pandemic miscalculated sports agendas in all areas. Almost all the disciplines stopped their action in all parts of the planet and only some were resumed in the last weeks. The month of August will kick off many contests and will serve to give continuity to others.

It should be noted that the Formula 1 calendar change, but some sports such as Rugby, Super Rugby and MMA will continue with their usual schedules.

Review of all disciplines.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Messi's Barcelona will collide with Napoli for the rematch of the round of 16 (REUTERS / Ciro de Luca)

On August 7, the round of 16 keys between Real Madrid and Manchester City (won 2-1 the first leg in Spain) and Lyon against Juventus (lost 1-0 in France) will end. On August 8 Chelsea will face Bayern Munich (won 3-0 in England) and Napoli against Barcelona (the first boy in Italy was 1-1). Once the remaining four qualifiers remain, the competition will move to Lisbon, the city where the quarterfinal, semi-final and final rounds will be played (all in a single match at the Da Luz and José Alvalade stadiums).

On 12/8 Atalanta and Paris Saint Germain will perform; the 13/8 Leipzig and Atlético Madrid; on 14/8 the winner of the Napoli-Barcelona key against that of Chelsea-Bayern Munich; and on 8/15 Real Madrid or Manchester City against Lyon or Juventus. The semifinals will be on August 18 and 19, while the grand final will be played on Sunday 23.

For its part, the Women's Champions League will also have its own bubble in Bilbao. The quarterfinal keys to a single match will face Atlético Madrid-Barcelona, ​​Lyon-Bayern Munich, Glasgow City-Wolfsburg and Arsenal-PSG. On August 21 the ball will roll again and on Sunday the 30th it will be the grand final.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Manchester United is a favorite in the Europa League: it has one foot in the quarters (REUTERS / Lisi Niesner)

With a similar methodology to that of the Champions League, the former UEFA will take place from the quarterfinals in Germany (Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen, Dusseldorf and Cologne). Between August 5 and 6, the rematches of the round of 16 matches will be played between Basaksehir-Copenhagen (1-0), Olympiakos-Wolverhampton (1-1), Rangers-Bayer Leverkusen (1-3), Wolfsburg-Shakhtar Donetsk ( 1-2), Eintracht Frankfurt-Basel (0-3) and LASK-Manchester United (0-5).

As they had not yet played the first leg duels, Inter-Getafe and Sevilla-Roma will be held in a single match in Germany. The Europa League final will be on Friday August 21 in Cologne.

NBA

Washington Wizards against Phoenix Suns, in the NBA restart in the Disney bubble (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The 22 franchises that began competing since last July 30 in the so-called Disney World bubble will continue with the activity until August 14 inclusive, when the regular season will end with a total of 88 games.

On August 17, the Playoffs will start in both conferences in their usual format (best-of-7 matches). The knockout series will run until the end of September, when the finals are set. On 9/30 the two survivors will collide in a series of duels that could last until October 13 depending on the results.

CINCINNATI MASTERS 1000

Djokovic and Nadal will present at the Cincinnati Masters, prior to the United States Open (REUTERS / Ciro De Luca)

On August 20, big tennis will return with the presence of great figures such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and the Argentine Diego Schwartzman, among others. Serena Williams, Garbiñe Muguruza, Madison Keys, Kiki Bertens and Karolina Pliskova will perform in the female branch.

The peculiarity is that it will run until August 28 at Flushing Meadows, just before the start of the United States Open (Monday, August 31) in the same redoubt.

BOXING: MARAVILLA MARTÍNEZ VS FANDIÑO

Maravilla Martínez will go back to the ring in Spain, at age 45 (Guille Llamos)

Sergio Martínez (45 years old) will return to the ring: he will face on August 22 against the Spanish José Miguel El Traumatólogo Fandiño, who is ten years younger than the Argentine.

More than 6 years have passed since the last match of Maravilla, in 2014, when he lost to Puerto Rican Miguel Ángel Cotto at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The appointment will be in the Spanish municipality of Torrelavega, located in the north of the country, near Bilbao and about 400 kilometers from Madrid. The combat is scheduled to ten rounds.

· A SERIES

Juve conquered their ninth consecutive Scudetto (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

Between today and tomorrow the last day of the season will take place, once again dedicating Juventus. Vecchia Signora, Inter, Atalanta and Lazio will go to the next Champions League; to the Europa League, Rome, Milan and Napoli.

The last descent will have to be defined (Brescia and SPAL 2013 have already dropped): Genoa or Lecce will fight for permanence.

· FINALS IN ENGLAND

Arsenal and Chelsea will star in the last great duel of the 2019/2020 season of English soccer. After the consecration of Liverpool in the Premier League, the Gunners and Blues will meet today from 13:30 (Argentine time) in the final of the FA Cup.

For its part, next Tuesday will define the last promotion to the Premier: Brentford and Fulham will fight at Wembley to follow in the footsteps of Leeds United by Marcelo Bielsa and West Bromwich. This duel of the second category is considered the most sought after on the planet, since the winner will have income of almost 200 million euros if he plays in the first.

· PORTUGAL CUP

The return of the Primeira Liga will be in September, but there is still a title to be settled between two of the largest in the Portuguese country. Benfica and Porto will be measured this afternoon by the Portuguese Cup.

· MLS

Today the semis table will be completed with the quarterfinal crosses between SJ Earthquakes and Minnesota, plus that of New York FC and Portland Timbers. All are in the city of Orlando and a single game. The grand finale will be Tuesday, August 11.

For its part, Liga MX has just started. The first date has already been played and the Mexican contest will continue with its usual filming, being one of the main soccer attractions in Central America.

LIGUE 1

Yesterday ended the season in France with the League Cup final between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon. But French football will be the first to resume activity among the most important in the Old Continent. It must be remembered that the season ended when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, unlike the events in Spain, Italy and Germany, which were resumed.

The premiere will be on Friday August 21 with the clash between Olympique de Marseille and Saint-Etienne.

BRAZILIAN

The state championships are coming to an end and next Saturday August 8 the Brazilian championship will begin. It is one of the South American leagues that will see action again, accompanying the Uruguayan and Paraguayan, who will continue with their programming as in recent weeks.

