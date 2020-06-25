With the Argentine Mauro Quiroga at the helm, Atlético de San Luis builds a squad with “experience” players

Share it:

Quiroga was the Aleo Opening champion 2020 (Photo: Twitter / @AtletideSanLuis)

Atlético San Luis is forming a squad to compete for the championship in Liga MX. This Thursday, he announced two new additions to his squad, among which the Argentine goalscorer, Mauro Quiroga, stands out.

The Commander, as the forward is known, arrives as the Apertura scoring champion 2019. In addition, it ended with a good streak in Clausura 2020, an event that ended early due to the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico.

Quiroga, 30, in the two tournaments he played with the Rays of Necaxa, added 17 goals in 28 games. Likewise, he got more than 2,000 minutes on the court, all as a starter with those of Aguascalientes.

Rodrigo Noya has a great experience in Ascenso MX (Photo: Twitter / @AtletideSanLuis)

The Atletico de Madrid franchise in Mexico announced the arrival of Rodrigo Noya, who also comes from the hydrorays. The 30-year-old defender comes with extensive experience in the Ascenso MX league, as well as a short stay in the first division.

The technician of the tuneros, Guillermo Vazquez, he already knows the defender when he led Necaxa. In that year, Noya accumulated a little more than 1,800 minutes and two goals, so it will bring experience to the back potosina.

Also, Noya will join Argentine naturalized Chilean Ramiro González, who arrived last week with San Luis. The 29-year-old defender comes from León, who has played for the emeralds since 2019.

Argentine naturalized Chilean Ramiro González, who arrived last week with San Luis (Photo: Twitter / @AtletideSanLuis)

He started his career in 2013 with the Alvarado club from Argentina, where he also played for Unión Aconquija, Juventud Unida and Instituto. In addition, it militated in the Spanish Union of Chile.

The last reinforcement, which was announced a few days ago, is that of Pablo Barrera. The Mexican midfielder did not achieve a renewal with the Cougars of the UNAM and joins the command of Memo Vazquez to get the first title of Madrid management.

The date to start the tournament Opening 2020 is next July 24, with matches behind closed doors, after the activity was suspended indefinitely due to the health emergency of COVID-19.

Pablo Barrera vs Pumas

Atlético de San Luis confirmed the arrival of the veteran university legend, Pablo Barrera (Photo: Twitter / @AtletideSanLuis)

Some days ago, Atlético de San Luis confirmed the arrival of the veteran university legend, Pablo Barrera. However, it was speculated that the striker's departure was due to a financial issue.

"I did everything to stay in Pumas, I told them that I would drop 50% of my salary, nothing happened, I understand the situation. What I was asking for was two years and a third for objectives ”, added the player in an interview with the newspaper Brand.

For Jesús Ramírez, sports director of the Pumas, This situation should not have come to light. “When there is a talk it seems to me that it is private. Finally, he had already finished the contract, "he said in the interview with ESPN.

Pablo Barrera has already trained with the first team from Las Tunas (Photo: Twitter / @AtletideSanLuis)

He assured that Barrera did have a renewal proposal, something that the footballer declined. "The interest of the club was clear and I think that these things cannot be talked about outside, they are negotiations that sometimes take place and others do not take place. He says his point of view and I have mine ”he mentioned.

There were objectives to fulfill and if you fulfill them, to give everything, and if not, obviously it cannot be given. For us it is a closed topic and that it goes very well

