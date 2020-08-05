With several figures and a history: the list of essentials for Barcelona

Share it:

Quique Setien diagrams the future of the Barcelona squad (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Although the season has not yet ended and today all the cannons are aimed at winning the series of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Napoli (they equaled 1 to 1 in San Paolo) next Saturday, August 8 to enter the Final 8, the leadership does not rest and began to diagram andHe squad for next season.

After the early signings of Trincao (Sporting Braga), Pedri (Las Palmas), Matheus Fernandes (Botafogo – comes from being loaned out in Valladolid) and Miralem Pjanic (Juventus -turn for Arthur-) and the possible return of Aleñá -he was at loan in Betis-, Barcelona made the decision to start the "exit operation" to balance its finances and make cash to face the other two incorporations it longs for: the central marker Eric Garcia (Manchester City) and the Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez (Inter).

So far, he only specified the aforementioned of Arthur heading to Turin and that of Marc Cucurella to Getafe, but due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus he needs to get more money. Against this background, as indicated Sports world, several of its figures happened to have the poster of "expendable" and the Catalans will sit down to listen to offers.

Soccer Football – La Liga Santander – FC Barcelona v Osasuna – Camp Nou, Barcelona, ​​Spain – July 16, 2020 Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS / Albert Gea

One of the most brilliant is that of Ivan Rakitic, an important piece since he joined the club in 2014 and winner of 4 leagues, 4 Copa del Rey, 2 Super Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 European Super Cup and 1 Club World Cup. For the 32-year-old midfielder they asked Seville (he had an outstanding time at the Andalusian club) and Arsenal.

Soccer Football – La Liga Santander – Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona – Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain – July 19, 2020 Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS / Vincent West

The most striking case is that of Martin Braithwaite, who arrived earlier this year as an "emergency" to replace Ousmane Dembélé's injury leave. The Danish is on the radar of several Premier League teams and the one who would be most interested would be West Ham (there is talk of an offer for 20 million -paid approximately 18 for him in February-).

Soccer Football – Bundesliga – VfL Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich – Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany – June 27, 2020 Bayern Munich's Philippe Coutinho in action with VfL Wolfsburg's Maximilian Arnold, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach / Pool DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and / or quasi-video

With the letter that the Culé They will try to get more money is with the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, who is 28 years old and comes from a season on loan at Bayern Munich. Although he did not shine in the Bundesliga and his walk with the shirt azulgrana It was irregular, the great memory he left in his time in Liverpool opens the doors of the Premier League. The Spanish hope to get an amount close to 80 million euros.

05/09/2020 FC Barcelona player Samuel Umtiti

CATALONIA SPAIN EUROPE SPORTS BARCELONA

FCB



Options Samuel Umtiti They are different, since when it was his turn to play he met expectations. However, his constant injuries and the desire to renew in that area of ​​the field mean that the Frenchman can emigrate in this market. Two others who could emigrate are Todibo (played loans on Schalke 04) and Rafinha.

