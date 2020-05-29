With Real Madrid at the top, this is the list of the most valuable football clubs in Europe

Share it:

The four most valuable football clubs in Europe

This week the report was released that the consultant KPMG presents each year on the value of Europe's clubs in the market and analyzes the progress (or setback) that these institutions have had at the economic level. It is worth noting that the list does not take into account sporting achievements, but only focuses on the financial side.

The leader of the ranking is again Real Madrid, whose value is estimated at 3,852 million dollars, It had growth compared to 2019 of 7.9%, thus being one of the clubs in the Top 10 that grew the most. The official page of the Spanish team indicated that this “is the result of the high income achieved during the five years that the study comprises (2016-2020), after winning three Champions League during this period, in addition to its improvement in profitability and a cumulative growth of 41% in commercial income ”.

According to the site, the value "is calculated as the sum of the market value of the owners' net worth, plus total debt, less cash and cash equivalents." In this way, it is possible to obtain "what the business is worth regardless of the capital structure used to finance its operations." In turn, he adds that all the figures collected are obtained from the balances that the leaders carry out and from official reports of public access. However, he clarifies that the results obtained may not be exact.

In second place is the Manchester United (3,701 million dollars), which had an interannual growth of 4.2% and remains in the same location as in 2019. The podium closes on Barcelona (3,537 million dollars) and a progression of 19.3% compared to the previous report.

A curious fact is that of the 10 most valuable in Europe, six are from the Premier League, two of The league, one of the Ligue 1 and the remaining of the Bundesliga. This denotes the dominance of England in recent times and the fall of the A series, whose club best positioned in the list is the Juventus (11th), followed by Inter Milan (14th).

In addition, among the top 32 there are teams, the only teams that appear and do not belong to the five most important leagues in Europe are the Netherlands Ajax (23 °), the Benfica (24 °) and the Porto (30 °) from Portugal, the Galatasaray (27 °) and the Besiktas (31 °) from Turkey. The latter closed the biggest drop in the ranking with losses in its value of 19.2% compared to 2019.

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez (EFE)



The Top 15 (growth percentages)

Real Madrid $ 3,852 million (+7.9)

Manchester United 3,701 million dollars (+4.2)

FC Barcelona $ 3,537 million (+19.3)

Bayern Munich $ 3,188 million (+6.7)

Liverpool $ 2,944 million (+26.9)

Manchester City $ 2,886 million (+5.9)

Chelsea $ 2,457 million (-0.4)

Tottenham 2,290 million dollars (+23.1)

Paris Saint–Germain $ 2,116 million (+45.3)

Arsenal $ 2,051 million (-7.8)

Juventus $ 1,922 million (+12.1)

Borussia Dortmund $ 1,419 million (+18.1)

Atlético de Madrid $ 1,326 million (+19.2)

Inter de Milan $ 1,089 million (+42.1)

Schalke 04 $ 902 million (+6.4)

