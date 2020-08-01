With PS5 and Xbox Series X there could be the definitive transition to digital

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest financial reports of the giants of the gaming sector have in common a specific datum: the significant increase in sales as regards the digital. The always well-informed analyst pointed this out Daniel Ahmad, whose latest tweets make you think about how digital could evolve with PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X.

According to data published by ZhugeEX, at the beginning of the current generation digital sales were extremely low and did not exceed 5-10% of the total. To date, the situation has changed drastically due to various factors such as the simple convenience of not having to change discs on the constant arrival of new waves of discounts that allow you to expand your library without spending excessive amounts, often also purchasing recent products on offer. Currently about the 50% video game sales are digital products and fewer and fewer users decide to continue purchasing the physical versions of the games. This means that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will start on a consistent basis and by the end of the next generation digital sales may even take over the physical. After all, the next generation Sony console will arrive on the market even with a model without a player and it cannot be excluded that Microsoft may do the same in the future with new Xbox models, since it has embraced this philosophy with the Xbox One S All-Digital .

Speaking of digital sales, have you already read the excellent earnings of Electronic Arts in the first months of 2020?