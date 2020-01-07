With Michelle Salas wine in hand … clarifies romance with older man Luis Miguel?

As rarely seen, Michelle Salas shared an emotional reflection on her Instagram account.

With some melancholy, Luis Miguel's daughter said she is very reserved with her private life to keep her closest friends and family safe.

However, Michelle said that “there comes a point where he is tired, even if you don't mind and are used to having things slip and such … there comes a time when he is super tired, and nobody sees it that way and everyone is just seeing the other side and it's like always having an opinion or judging or speaking badly …"

The influencer of lifestyle and fashion, he said he felt nostalgic and asked others to show more empathy with people in general:

I think it would also be part to stay in the place of the other person. Realize that behind that screen there is a human being that feels, that has feelings, that is not stone … I am used to 400 thousand inventions every day… ”

Michelle's reaction occurs after her possible romance with an older man

Michelle's response comes after in recent days she was associated with Alan Fanea, owner of an exclusive hotel chain.

He drew attention that Faena is 56 years old, so some were surprised that Michelle's possible boyfriend is bigger than her own father, Luis Miguel.

