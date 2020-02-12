With memes and antacids, Mexicans start marathon Guadalupe Reyes

From today, Mexicans began a typical competition of the Decembrine season, the so-called marathon Guadalupe Reyes.

This bridge is nothing more than the end of the year celebrations that begin with the day of the Virgin of Guadeloupe, on December 12, which continues with the inns, the Christmas dinner, the New Year party, and ends with the Three Kings Day, next January 6.

However, other people even venture to do the Guadalupe Candelaria marathon, which would end on February 2, with the traditional “tamaliza” organized by the people who obtained the Child God when leaving the Thread of Kings.

And as the only one you can fear right now is the scale, several social media users have shared memes of the beginning of this competition that has everything, except sports and in which only those strong that resist the unveiled and intakes of alcohol.

-Nothing else you are not going to go very mamona to the pilgrimage.-… IG: frirdz_1611 Posted by Frida Rodríguez on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Posted by Instituto del Meme Electoral on Thursday, December 12, 2019

Guadalupe-Reyes was an invention to cushion Christmas depression – Jorge Regla (@jorgeregla) December 11, 2019

With information from Excelsior.

It may interest you:

The Hairy Hand: The paranormal side of the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City

One dead and 4 detained during pilgrim visit to the Basilica of Guadalupe