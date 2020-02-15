TV Shows

With low cut red dress, Yanet García falls in love with her fans on Instagram (PHOTO)

February 15, 2020
Garry
1 Min Read
Yanet García always knows how to boost the mood of his followers of Instagram, with sexy photos and videos that enchant their over 12.3 million fans.

This Monday The Climate Girl, so that everyone had an excellent start to the week, he shared a daring photo in which he wears a tight red dress.

The garment has a front closure, which went down to a strategic point of your body, to raise the temperature of his followers, with a Sample of his bustyness.

As text, Yanet García put only the emoji of the little monkey that covers his eyes, in an embarrassed way.

In less than two hours, the image together more than 258 thousand likes Y 1,400 comments, in those who flatter the coquetry of The Climate Girl.

"You look beautiful", "Every day I want to wake up from this nightmare in which you are not by my side", "Total beauty, in all the strict sense of the word" and "Surprisingly very beautiful, beautiful and divine as always", they wrote their fans.

