With low cut, Celia Lora sends sensual congratulations to Yolanda Andrade

The adult content actress Celia Lora It took a while on these Christmas dates to congratulate the driver Yolanda Andrade.

And is that Joe He hasn't stopped being under the spotlight, after he said he had a relationship with the actress Veronica Castro. Even the member of the series The House of Flowers He was so upset that he even announced his retirement from the screens.

Given this, the companion of Monserrat Oliver He even asked him to return to his career and said that it has hurt a lot how he expressed himself Big vero.

In the midst of this scandal, Celia He congratulated Yolanda through its stories section on Instagram. The rocker's daughter Alex Lora yesterday he published a photograph in which he appears next to the presenter accompanied by the phrase "Happy birthday my love".

Through your own account on the social network, Andrade He shared Lora's congratulations and, as a musical background, he accompanied her on the song “Vogue” by Madonna, as part of their celebrations for their 48 years old.

