With his latest story arc, Boruto found a point of contact with Blood Prison

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you probably know, over the past few weeks the animated series dedicated to Boruto Naruto Next Generations has returned to be widely talked about thanks to the new and highly anticipated narrative arc that will reconnect the work with the manga, that of the Bandits Mujina , a news that has delighted many.

In the event that you do not know the aforementioned narrative arc, just know that we are talking about one of the most appreciated by readers of the manga, a weight of no small importance that the animated series must therefore load on the shoulders. The anime does not seem to want to follow the events narrated in the paper work step by step and indeed, it is taking some interesting freedom, such as some important references to Naruto the Movie: Blood Prison.

Not for nothing, the episode recently aired has finally clarified the connection between the anime and the film. In fact, it had been made known that Boruto and Mitsuki would be sent to Hozuki Castle. The two were supposed to pretend they were criminals so they could go to prison and locate a member of the Mujina Bandits whose life is in danger. So far the huge prison has caused Team 7 some serious problems and Naruto knows this well. After all, our favorite ninja ended up right in Hozuki Castle – and more precisely, in the Blood Prison – during the animated film released in July 2011, who saw Naruto in prison after being framed for attacking the Fourth Raikage.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the number of episodes that will characterize the new narrative arc of Boruto Naruto Next Generations has recently been unveiled.