With heels and long sequin dress: this is how Kourtney Kardashian prepares tea at home

Kourtney Kardashian sweeps Instagram with a photo in which she appears preparing tea in her kitchen.

The clan member chose one of the most sought-after dresses in her wardrobe for a fairly casual homework.

It is ‘vox populi’ that simplicity is not exactly the most characteristic quality of the sisters Kardashian, which always surprise us with ‘lookazos’ – sometimes quite out of context. This has been precisely the last case of Kourtney, a more discreet member of the 'klan' that a few months ago became news due to the firm intention of withdrawing from the family program 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', an unexpected news that would not have sat quite well with the rest of his sisters who since then they maintain a fairly tight tightening and loosening, especially Khloé and Kim. Now, continue on the ‘reality’ or not, it has given us another striking snapshot to talk about, who knows if he has already changed his mind and we see her participate in the next season of the program.

Thus, this past weekend shared a shocking image at home in which it appears, according to her, preparing a tea full of positivity. But of course, it was not dressed just as you are thinking, but took the most lush dress and planted it with some heels to get closer to the pot, we love it!

The vestidazo in question is a model of long cut and made with green sequins, a design signed by Roberto Cavalli of the year 2004 that he received after having been exhibited in the Museum of Florence. Come on, the piece will be one of the most valued in your closet … not counting how good it looks! The detail of the back neckline did not go unnoticed, especially for his friends ‘celebs’:

Be that as it may, we have signed up a similar ‘look’ for when we intend to invite friends or ‘crush’ home for tea — especially the latter. And so that you know a little more about Kourtney we leave you with a video in which we analyze how his evolution has been both in style and physics throughout these years.