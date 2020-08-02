With harsh criticism of several tennis players, Nick Kyrgios announced that he will not play the US Open

Share it:

Nick Kyrgios steps down from the US Open

He tennis prepares to return to activity after interruption due to competitions due to coronavirus pandemic. The ATP circuit will resume with the Cincinnati Masters 1000 next August 17, but the main course will be US Open, which will begin on the 31st of this month. Despite the fact that the situation surrounding the Covid-19 is still significant, many of the ranking figures are expected to be present at the United States Open.

However, others will prefer to protect themselves. Such is the case of the Australian Nick Kyrgios (number 40 of the ATP ranking), which this Saturday announced that will not play the US Open and he did so through a harsh letter in which he explained the reasons for his decision and, in addition, strongly criticized several of his colleagues for the attitudes they have had since the start of the pandemic.

“Dear Tennis, let's all breathe and remember what is important, which is the health and safety of the community. We can rebuild our sport and the economy, but we will never make up for lost lives. I have no problem with the USTA organizing the US Open and if the players want to go, it's up to them as long as everyone acts appropriately and safely, ”said Kyrgios in a video that he broadcast through social media.

Nick Kyrgios will not be at the US Open (REUTERS / Hannah McKay / File Photo)

Then he added: "No one but me wants people to keep their jobs. I'm talking about the guy who works in the restaurant, the cleaning people, the ones who run the wardrobes. Those are the people who need to get their jobs back the most and you have to be fair to them. ”

"But you tennis players have to act in your mutual interests and work together. They can't be dancing on tables, taking money all over Europe, or trying to make a quick buck by hosting the next show. That is very selfish. Think of the others for once. This is what the virus is all about, it doesn't care about your ranking number or how much money you have. Act responsibly, ”he reproached.

Although he did not give names, his criticism seemed to point to players like the world number one, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who organized a series of exhibition tournaments in Europe with the presence of the public in the stands. After those events Several cases of coronavirus were confirmed among tennis players, including Nole himself. At the time, Kyrgios also shot at the German Alex Zverev that, after being in those contests, he showed himself at a party surrounded by people.

“To those players who have followed the rules and acted responsibly, I wish them good luck. Play at your own risk, I have no problem with that. I will not play this year at the US Open. It hurts my chest not to compete in one of the most important stadiums in sport, the Arthur Ashe. But I do this for my people, my Aussies, for the hundreds and thousands of Americans who have lost their lives. For all of you ”, concluded the Australian.

The US Open will start on August 31 (EFE / Justin Lane / File)



This Friday, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) reiterated that it "continues with its plans" to hold the US Open, planned to be played from August 31 to September 13.

"We continue to trust that our highest priority, the health and safety of everyone involved in both tournaments, remains as planned," the USTA said in a statement. Then, he assured that "New York State remains one of the safest places in the country for the COVID-19 virus."

The organizers of what will be the second Grand Slam of the year – which is usually the last, but Roland Garros was postponed and Wimbledon, canceled – are expected to communicate the health and safety protocols soon.

