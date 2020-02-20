With bold VIDEO, Yanet García consents to her fans with dancing

Yanet García She is one of the most beautiful and sexy young woman on Mexican television, so she likes to show off her enviable figure, especially her booty, in social networks.

However, this time The Climate Girl decided to show off another part of his body and He danced in front of his mirror.

The young woman used a green body, high waist and that it only covered the intimate part of his body, while swinging to the beat With height and holds a boat of protein.

In less than an hour, the video has been played more than 800 thousand times, apart from thousands of comments on what flatter his spectacular body.

"Beautiful," "What a great body," "You don't see that you can cause cardiac arrest," and "If loving you were a sin, I would have hell assured," they wrote to Yanet García.

The Climate Girl it has become a whole influencer in Instagram, social network where you have 12.2 million followers, who fill it with love in each publication.

