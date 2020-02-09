With AUDIOS, Juan de Dios Pantoja unveils incredible secrets of Badabun

Share it:

Juan de Dios Pantoja unveiled new audios about Badabun, the company I worked for, because it ensures that retaliation They will continue against him and his other companions.

Through a video he published yesterday, Pantoja confessed that ambulances they used for the supposed rescue of dogs, they really used it to transport money

In the same way, he exposed youtuber Carolina Díaz, of whom Pantoja says he is disappointed, because he assured that he followed the company game and I never support his other teammates. Besides that she would have asked that the networks not be returned to others youtubers.

On the other hand, Juan de Dios mentioned that youtubers who reported abuse and even sexual harassment on the part of the Badabun CEO –Kim Shantal, Alex Flores, Queen Buenrostro, Dani Alfaro and Kevin Achutegui- already recovered their social networks.

At the end, Pantoja he asks his followers not to believe in the next news that they will harm them, since Juan de Dios is convinced that the CEO will not keep the crossed arms and something will plot against you.

“You judge, be careful who you believe, we are not manipulated by anyone. I know a lot about CEO of this company and his brother and I know they won't keep the crossed arms. Have great care they believe and see it, ”said Juan de Dios.

