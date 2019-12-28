With Anya Chalotra the girl crush is served, do you know all about the witch Yennefer of The Witcher on Netflix?

Share it:

If your pampering of winter 2019 is to give yourself evenings on the sofa to devour as many TV series as possible and you are on the hunt for those with strong characters to be inspired by, then with The Witcher streaming on Netflix you make a bingo. One: there is Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia who mainly grunts and kills monsters with his bare hands and is a must. And then there is Yennefer of Vengerberg, his nemesis and lover played by Anya Chalotra, the actress who brought her to the screen by transforming an iconic character from a saga of fantasy novels and a beloved video game into a flesh and blood witch.

Anya Chalotra is 23 years old and her career started a couple of years ago, but it is with this highly anticipated series on Netflix that it has exploded. If you've already devoured it, know that yes, there will be one second season of The Witcher probably in 2020: then you will see the love story and the alchemy between Yennefer and Geralt on the screen and their struggle to defeat evil and make their way into the world. While you wait, you can dedicate your attention to Anya Chalotra (stealing some from Henry Cavill): do we bet that with her your girl crush is served?

Who is Anya Chalotra, Yennefer in The Witcher on Netflix

Anya Chalotra is a British actress: she started her career in the TV series Wanderlust and has now exploded in The Witcher. Karwai TangGetty Images

Beautiful Yennefer's character in The Witcher, right? If she is very faithful to the literary saga and its representation in the video game, it is thanks to Anya Chalotra who, in order to get into the character, did not even want to stand in for the (many) nude and sex scenes she is the protagonist of in the 8 episodes of the first season. She said it in several interviews, that she would not feel comfortable in entrusting someone else with the most important role of her career and therefore, given that acting often is also getting naked (literally) she decided not to rely on stuntman for the strongest scenes of The Witcher.

Anya Chalotra with Henry Cavill and Freya Allan who plays Princess Ciri at the premiere of The WItcher. David M. BenettGetty Images

Anya has Anglo-Indian origins and she made her debut in 2018 in the TV series Wanderlust, then she moved on to the mistery with the miniseries on Agatha Cristie and 2019 was the turning point with The Witcher. Yennefer's character is iconic, beloved by fans who adore her strength, mastery in the magical arts (even the darkest ones) and her resilience.

Yennefer of The Witcher, a witch at all GRLPWR

The evolution of the character played by Anya Chalotra in the TV series The Witcher is very significant: in the first episode you see her disfigured, treated worse than animals by her father who sells her to a very powerful witch, Tesseia. Yennefer suffers a lot for her appearance and does not believe that someone can love her, for this reason she gives everything to transform herself into a beautiful and disturbing woman, even the one who is closest to her heart, that is the possibility of conceiving a child.

Alchemy – and it is appropriate to say it given how much magic there is in The Witcher – between Yennefer is Geralt of Rivia it is palpable in every scene in which they are together, a detail that fans who already adored the couple in video game version liked a lot. The look by Yennefer then it's a mix of styles coming from Winterfell – if we really have to make a comparison with game of Thrones although the two series are very different – and it reminds us very much of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), another tough woman on TV. Anya Chalotra is very good at telling the torments of the witch who has gained eternal beauty with a spell but has lost faith in mankind and love and we are sure that you will like it too: we can't wait to see the evolution of his character in The Witcher 2.