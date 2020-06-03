With an emotional video, Mono Burgos announced his departure from Atlético de Madrid and relived two emblematic moments with Simeone
With an emotional video, Mono Burgos announced his departure from Atlético de Madrid and relived two emblematic moments with Simeone
June 3, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- With an emotional video, Mono Burgos announced his departure from Atlético de Madrid and relived two emblematic moments with Simeone
- Paul Gascoigne spoke about the problems caused by his addiction to alcohol and recalled his follies in the 1990 World Cup
- A Brazilian soccer player accused Maxi López of racism
- A figure from Europe rented a house and bought food from street workers
- Guardiola's brother revealed what is the dream that Pep still has to fulfill
- The reasons why Muhammad Ali is still the best world boxing champion in history
- "Mexicans are failures": former Colombian player defended Osorio's work with Tri
- Luxurious stadium and even a reinforcement: this is how Mazatlán FC prepares for its first tournament in Liga MX
Add Comment