“With all due respect” Belinda and her mother put on their hijab during their visit to Formula 1 (PHOTOS)

Belinda not for, because after completing his tour to promote the movie "Trolls", is now in the city of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the objective of attending the event of the Formula 1 and to various representative places.

Through your account Instagram, Belinda shared that said trip was made next to his mother, so that your experience It was unforgettable.

Sample of it was a Photography that the singer shared, in which she appears using the hijab, but as she understands the symbolism of that outfit, he wrote in the image: "with all due respect."

Similarly, the interpreter of "Boba nice girl" shared various looks that he used these days, as well as the historical places He visited.

Among them highlighted the place The Great Mosquito, which was one of the precincts that surprised the singer the most, because she stressed that: “I had never seen anything so shocking in my life".

It is worth mentioning that Belinda has become a faithful follower of the car races, because previously he was also seen in the same event held at the Mexico City.

