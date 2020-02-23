TV Shows

“With all due respect” Belinda and her mother put on their hijab during their visit to Formula 1 (PHOTOS)

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

Belinda not for, because after completing his tour to promote the movie "Trolls", is now in the city of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with the objective of attending the event of the Formula 1 and to various representative places.

Screenshot. Instagram: @belipop

Through your account Instagram, Belinda shared that said trip was made next to his mother, so that your experience It was unforgettable.

Screenshot. Instagram: @belipop

Sample of it was a Photography that the singer shared, in which she appears using the hijab, but as she understands the symbolism of that outfit, he wrote in the image: "with all due respect."

Screenshot. Instagram: @belipop

Similarly, the interpreter of "Boba nice girl" shared various looks that he used these days, as well as the historical places He visited.

Among them highlighted the place The Great Mosquito, which was one of the precincts that surprised the singer the most, because she stressed that: “I had never seen anything so shocking in my life".

Screenshot. Instagram: @belipop

It is worth mentioning that Belinda has become a faithful follower of the car races, because previously he was also seen in the same event held at the Mexico City.

Screenshot. Instagram: @belipop

You may be interested: "The skin is the skin": Danna Paola declares herself in favor of polygamy

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.