With a tune Germán Montero seeks to create awareness

On the occasion of the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus Covid-19 virus, the Mochitense singer Germán Montero launched the theme this Friday, April 17 The Corrido del Corona with the aim of creating awareness among his followers and the general public.

The former vocalist of La Arrolladora Banda El Limón and Judge in “La Academia”, demonstrates with this theme his interest in the difficult situation on the planet. From the composer Serapio Ramírez, the melody narrates what the coronavirus is (Covid-19), how it has affected the world and invites us to stay at home.

With a 20-year career that Germán Montero supports, he seeks to leave a message for those who hear the melody he performs, because he does so through honest and clear lyrics. The melody is available on all digital platforms, while the video clip can now be enjoyed on YouTube.









In the video, the artist is seen in attractive natural open spaces, dressed in a hat, beard and various changes of wardrobe and inviting to stay at home. The final image of the video clip is a clear example of the main recommendation of the authorities to avoid the spread of the virus.

Germán shared a video on Instagram where he expresses his emotion for the launch of his new bullfight and highlights that the Coronavirus Covid-19 is an issue that is happening, only that he put music to express it. Finally, he invited the public to subscribe to his YouTube channel to receive notifications of all his news.

About Montero. Almost 10 years into his solo career he has had great achievements such as the duet with Luis Fonsi, sharing the stage with Vicente Fernández, singing for the first time with the Banda el Recodo, winner of the Oye Award 2008 as solo relief for his album “Pensando en ti ”, participated in the 50 most beautiful faces of PEOPLE in Spanish 2009, the release of his record material“ Compréndeme ”of which he obtained his second gold record for more than 60 thousand copies sold less than a month after its release on the market . In that same year, he obtained nominations for the Billboard Awards in two categories: debut song of the year and Mexican regional theme, airplay of the year with the single "Hidden Lovers", and Latin Grammy for album of the year.