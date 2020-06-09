With a goal from Lucas Alario, Bayer Leverkusen scored and is a finalist in the German Cup

Bayer Leverkusen will go in search of his second German Cup title, after the achievement of 1993, and will play its fourth final. The last time was in 2009 when he lost to Werder Bremen 1-0. The second semifinal will take place this Wednesday with the crossing between the Bayern Munich, defender of the title, and Eintracht Frankfurt which includes among its ranks the Argentine central David Abraham. The final of the 2019-2020 German Cup will be played on July 4 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.