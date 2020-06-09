With a goal from Lucas Alario, Bayer Leverkusen scored and is a finalist in the German Cup

Lucas Alario scored a goal in Bayer Leverkusen's away win before Saarbrücken, of the fourth division. She was thrashed by 3 to 0 to seal the go to the final of the German Cup. The former River forward and Colon de Santa Fe was holder scored the second Bayer Leverkusen. He did so after a defensive error 19 minutes into the first half.
Midfielder Exequiel Palacios, also a former Millionaire, had his first minutes in Leverkusen since the return to activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. The jewel entered after 25 minutes of the complement replacing the Chilean Charles Aranguiz. The French Moussa Diaby (PT 11m) opened the scoring at the Hermann-Neuberger-Stadion stadium in Saarland, without an audience for COVID-19, and the German Karim Bellarabi (ST 13m) closed the scoring.
The start of the match already reflected what was going to happen on the field. Saarbrücken closed their ranks behind and looked for the counterattack with long balls, while Leverkusen tried to hurt. Bayer's first shot came in the 6th minute through Kerim Demirbay, who shot from outside the box and a defender deflected the ball for a corner kick. A minute later, Saarbrücken responded with a dangerous counterattack that Tapsoba cut with a foul that earned him a yellow card.
The equality was broken in the 11th minute when Moussa Diaby scored with a shot inside the area that passed between the goalkeeper Daniel Batz, after a pass from Demirbay over the last defensive line of Saarbrücken. The second goal came in the 19th minute with a shot from Lucas Alario, who took advantage of a rebound after a cross from Demirbay from the left.
Leverkusen controlled the stage and were able to go into the break with a clearer advantage. Paulinho wasted two occasions. The statistics sheet showed a clear superiority for Bayer, which had 84 percent ball possession and gave 431 passes of which 92 percent. The category difference was clearly noticeable in the field despite the fact that the scoreboard was not bulky and despite the struggle of Saarbrücken, who defended himself with great discipline.
In the second half, Saarbrücken came out more aggressive, advanced their lines, planted their defense near the center line and even generated two good arrivals in the first ten minutes. It was a brief phase because all hope of the local team vanished in the 57th minute, when Kerim Bellarabi scored the third for Leverkusen. Bayern had chances for more, but Paulinho failed twice from a good position.
Bayer Leverkusen will go in search of his second German Cup title, after the achievement of 1993, and will play its fourth final. The last time was in 2009 when he lost to Werder Bremen 1-0. The second semifinal will take place this Wednesday with the crossing between the Bayern Munich, defender of the title, and Eintracht Frankfurt which includes among its ranks the Argentine central David Abraham. The final of the 2019-2020 German Cup will be played on July 4 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.
With information from agencies.
