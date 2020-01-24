With a daring swimsuit, Paty Cantú welcomes 2020 (PHOTOS)

To start 2020 on the right foot, Paty Cantu He certified himself in diving and boasted his figure in a daring Swimwear.

Through social networks, the interpreter and composer shared images, both photos and videos, of her one-piece suit.

Last days of recharging because # 2020 comes with SO MUSIC that I need 365 🔋 to show it without stopping, ”wrote the interpreter of‘ Chewing gum ’.

In addition to your photos in Swimwear, Paty Cantu He shared that he was certified as a diver along with his sister. And he shared a little of his busy schedule for this beginning of the year.

Go here to the “Fortunately, it's not you” interpreter in her stunning outfit:

You may also like:

Danna Paola throws some mezcal in the company of the Golden Scorpion (VIDEO)

Did it work? They ensure that Andrea Legarreta's face looks different (VIDEO)